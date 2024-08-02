Mutsvangwa Arrested, Jailed

By Crime and Courts Reporter- A Harare magistrate has jailed a 39-year-old Harare man, Nelson Mutsvangwa, for five years and three months.

Mutsvangwa had nine counts of unlawful entry under aggravating circumstances.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the case, saying the accused had targeted office premises around Harare’s Central Business District, breaking in and stealing computers and other accessories.

In one incident that occurred on May 20, 2024, Mutsvangwa was caught in the act by the complainant.

According to court records, the accused had gained unauthorised entry into the office using duplicate keys.

He had already packed 3 Lenovo laptops and was attempting to make his way out when he was apprehended by the office occupant.

