Veld Fire Engulfs Harare East, Disrupts Traffic and Raises Concerns

By A Correspondent| A devastating veld fire swept through the Harare East area of Msasa today leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in its wake. The blaze, which occurred near the N Richards and Feruka oil depot, sent thick smoke billowing into the air, severely impacting car traffic and raising concerns among local residents.

The veld fire, which is believed to have started in the late morning, quickly spread due to strong winds and dry vegetation. Firefighters and emergency services rushed to the scene, but their efforts were hindered by the intensity of the blaze and limited access to water.

As the smoke engulfed the area, car traffic came to a standstill. Motorists were forced to navigate through thick, choking smoke, reducing visibility to almost zero. Many drivers abandoned their vehicles, seeking shelter from the hazardous conditions.

The proximity of the fire to the Feruka oil depot and other nearby fuel storage facilities raised concerns about potential explosions and environmental hazards. Authorities scrambled to contain the situation, but the risk of catastrophic consequences remained high.

Local residents, businesses, Emergency services and firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control, but the full extent of the damage is still unknown.

