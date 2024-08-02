ZINASU President Arrested At Robert Mugabe International Airport

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) President Emmanuel Sitima has been taken at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport just now.

According to ZINASU, Sitima was taken by people they believe are from the Criminal Investigations Department, Law and Order section.

“President Emmanuel Sitima has been taken at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport just now! We have reason to believe he has taken by CID Law and Order. Charges yet to be known,” said ZINASU in a post on X.

On Wednesday, state security agents ejected four pro-democracy campaigners namely Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi, Robson Chere and Vusumuzi Moyo, from a Victoria Falls bound airline.

They have since been charged with disorderly conduct and accused of participating in a protest at the Harare Magistrates Court.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has escalated his onslaught against opposition and human rights defenders ahead of the SADC summit slated for 17 August.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...