Chibuku Super Cup Winners To Get Cash Windfall

The prize money for the 2024 Chibuku Super Cup has been revealed.

This year’s edition will begin on 7 August with all the eighteen top-flight teams taking part in the tournament.

The competition will kick off with two preliminary round fixtures featuring the four bottom-placed teams on the latest Castle Lager Premiership table.

The two winners from the preliminary round fixtures will join fourteen top-placed sides in the first round of the tournament.

Prize Money

This year’s edition will have $US350,000 at stake that will be shared among the participating teams.

The tournament’s winners will pocket US$75 000, while the runners-up will walk away with US$50 000.

The rest will be shared by the remaining sixteen teams, depending on their finish.

Confederation Cup ticket

The winners will not only receive a windfall but will also qualify for the 2025/26 Confederation Cup.

