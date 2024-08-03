Mnangagwa Regime Torments Ngarivhume

By A Correspondent

Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of the opposition party Transform Zimbabwe, was arrested on Friday under controversial circumstances.

The arrest was confirmed by the party, which alleges that Ngarivhume was detained for his involvement in a meeting organized by Jameson Timba and his team.

According to Transform Zimbabwe, the charges against Ngarivhume stem from accusations that he was seen holding stones and allegedly confronting the police.

The party’s statement reads, “Hanzi vaiweko vakaonekwa wakabata matombo uchirwisa mapurisa,” which translates to claims that he was seen holding stones and resisting arrest.

Ngarivhume’s arrest comes amid rising tensions between the opposition and the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The opposition party views the arrest as a strategic move to suppress dissent and curtail political opposition.

The situation has raised concerns about the state of political freedoms and the government’s approach to handling political activists in Zimbabwe.

