Mutare Slay Queen Dies

By Showbiz Reporter-Popular Mutare business lay and slay queen Faith Masiya has died.

Popularly known as Fayie, the late slay queen was the owner of Mutare Outing FC Lounge bar.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mutare Journalist and musician Clayton “Mud Face”, Masekesa said the Eastern border town is pooper without Fayie.

Writes Masekesa:

I’m utterly devastated to share the news that Faith Masiya has left us. My heart is shattered into a million pieces, and I’m struggling to come to terms with this unbearable loss. Fayie was more than just a friend to me, she was a shining light, a very humble, cool, hardworking, focused and cool woman. A woman blessed with business brains. Of cause one of my best journalistic and music fan. The passing leaves a gaping hole in my life that can never be filled. I’m still trying to process this immense pain, and I can’t imagine she is no more. It is a very dark hour, and I hope l can find solace in the cherished memories we shared with Fayie. Rest in peace, dear Faith. Your memory will haunt me. This world will never be our home. Munhu akabarwa nemukadzi, ane mazuva mashoma panyika, zorora murugare, mwene weruva atanha. Until we meet again

