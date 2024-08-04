Another Wicknell Chivhayo Style As Zim Farmer Buys A Bull For US$500 000 In SA

By Business Reporter | Davel, Mpumalanga, South Africa– Zimbabweans have questioned the logic behind the purchase of a bull in South Africa for a staggering R8 million (US$444,000 by Zimbabwean cattle rancher Collins Tafireyi.

Tafireyi broke the auction record at the weekend by purchasing a remarkable Boran Stud bull, Lot 10 Cyclone, for an unprecedented ).

The Hurwitz Farming Production Auction took place at Bull Ring Auction House.

Tafireyi, a Boran breeder from Sinyo Boran Stud in Hwedza, Mashonaland East province, Zimbabwe, outbid his friend and neighbor, Rogers Sithole of Black Ox Farming, in a fiercely contested bidding war. This record-setting acquisition marks a significant milestone for Tafireyi, who is only three years into the specialized cattle breeding business.

“This is not about the price; it’s about getting what I want,” said Tafireyi. “I’m building the biggest and best brands in Africa. Cyclone really caught my eye six months ago, and when he became available, I was determined to get him at any cost.”

The Hurwitz Farming auction is a prominent event in the cattle breeding industry, attracting buyers and Boran enthusiasts from far and wide. Hurwitz Farming, with nearly 30 years of involvement in the Boran breed, is one of the pioneers of this breed in South Africa.

Intense Battle and Investment in Genetics

During the auction, Tafireyi’s determination was evident. “I spoke with Rogers last night about the investment,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a tough battle, but I was prepared.”

Rogers Sithole, who also made significant purchases at the auction, acknowledged the quality of the cattle on offer. “The quality of the cattle today was amazing. Collins bought an incredible bull, one of the most perfectly bred I’ve ever seen. We continue to invest in good genetics to improve our stock.”

The auction highlighted the importance of investing in top-quality genetics for the improvement of cattle breeds. “It’s not just about the money; it’s about the potential for the future,” said Sithole. “We are excited about the possibilities this brings to our breeding programs.”

The Future of Cattle Breeding in Zimbabwe

Tafireyi’s purchase is expected to have a significant impact on the cattle breeding industry in Zimbabwe. “Our goal is to elevate the cattle breeding standards in Zimbabwe,” he explained. “We aim to transform our cattle industry into one of the best on the continent by investing in top genetics and knowledge sharing.”

Hurwitz Farming’s high standards and successful auction have set a new benchmark for the industry. “The bar has been set very high,” said Sithole. “We look forward to seeing what they will do next year, but for now, we are focused on bringing these top genetics home and improving our herds.”

As the auction concluded, it was clear that the investments made by Tafireyi and Sithole are poised to bring significant advancements to the cattle breeding industry in Zimbabwe and beyond. “We are committed to making Zimbabwe a home for the best Boran cattle,” Tafireyi said. “This is just the beginning.”

