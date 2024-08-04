Fake Doctor Caught After Performing 4 Surgeries

Gokwe, Zimbabwe – In a shocking revelation, another fake doctor has been uncovered in Gokwe, highlighting a troubling trend across Southern Africa. Admire Munyeki of Mbizo 5, Kwekwe, has been convicted of performing four unauthorized surgeries, posing a significant threat to patient safety.

Munyeki appeared before Gokwe Magistrate Grace Tupiri, facing four counts of contravening the Medical Act by practicing as or representing himself as a medical practitioner. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

The state, represented by Tatenda Mandishona, detailed Munyeki’s fraudulent activities:

On January 5, 2024, at Givemore Masteck homestead village Maluma 2, Chief Samuchembu, Gokwe North, Munyeki falsely claimed to be a dental practitioner. He extracted two teeth from Stella Sibanda, who later experienced severe pain and reported to Samuchembu Rural Health Center, exposing the fraud.

On March 1, 2024, Munyeki performed a circumcision on Daison Chelo, who subsequently suffered complications and reported to the health center.

Munyeki also posed as a medical doctor to operate on Taimon Ndege, who had a hernia. Ndege developed complications and was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital, where the deceit was discovered.

Additionally, Munyeki conducted a minor surgery on Erisha Siakachoma’s neck to remove a growth. The offense came to light when Siakachoma reported to the health center.

Munyeki was apprehended at a funeral in Chirape area, Gokwe North, on Monday. He will be sentenced on Thursday.

This alarming case in Gokwe is part of a broader issue affecting Southern Africa, where fraudulent health practitioners are endangering lives. The medical profession is increasingly targeted by fraudsters, particularly in South Africa, where fake qualifications are estimated to run between 15% and 18% across various professions.

Several countries in Southern Africa are grappling with this problem. Medical councils are investigating how these culprits infiltrate systems, especially as such frauds gain popularity on social media.

The Well-Attired Intern and the TikTok Doc

In 2017, Malawi police arrested Lloyd Chisoso, who posed as a doctor at Malmed Clinic in Blantyre. He had previously applied under a different name and swapped a registration number to impersonate a legitimate doctor. His ruse was uncovered when the clinic’s management noticed discrepancies in his patient interactions.

More recently, South African authorities have cracked down on fraudulent doctors. Last summer, they arrested 124 bogus doctors in a nationwide sweep. South Africa’s Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, noted that unregistered doctors evade the system by joining the private sector, often being paid in cash or working within registered practices.

One high-profile case involved Matthew Lani, a TikTok star arrested in October for claiming to be a medical doctor. Lani used Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg to create misleading content, despite not having any medical qualifications.

Strained Economics and the Rise of Fake Doctors

The rise of fake doctors in Southern Africa points to deeper economic issues. Many individuals posing as medics have attended medical schools but lack job opportunities or have not completed regulatory exams. Victor Mithi, president of the Association of Medical Doctors in Malawi, explains that the turnover of healthcare workers and the lack of proper identification materials make it easier for fraudsters to blend in.

“These individuals often engage with patients, issuing prescriptions or demanding money, causing harm and endangering lives,” Mithi says. “Our healthcare systems need to be more vigilant to prevent such dangerous deceptions.”

As Munyeki awaits sentencing, the exposure of another fake doctor in Gokwe serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against medical fraud. The situation calls for heightened vigilance and stricter regulations to safeguard the integrity of the medical profession and ensure patient safety across Southern Africa.

