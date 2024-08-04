Fresh Details On Mnangagwa, Chamisa Dialogue

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has spelt out his position on engaging with opposition politician Nelson Chamisa.

George Charamba, Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, said his boss had closed the door to any dialogue with Chamisa.

This stance was reiterated in response to an appeal by economist Gift Mugano, who had urged Zimbabweans from all political backgrounds to engage in dialogue to address the country’s pressing issues.

Mugano, posting on X (formerly Twitter), emphasized the importance of unity and dialogue in overcoming national challenges, citing historical examples such as the 1987 Unity Accord between ZANU and ZAPU, and the Government of National Unity (GNU) formed with the MDC.

Mugano wrote:

“Fellow Zimbabweans, we have it on record that when we sit down and dialogue as Zimbabweans, we make progress as a country. Striking examples of what dialogue can do are the talks between ZANU and ZAPU; and ZANU PF and MDC which produced the 1987 Unity Accord and GNU, respectively. Likewise, we have it on record that when we unite, we move mountains. We united as one people against the Smith Regime and defeated them during our hard-won armed struggle. Demonstrations will not help us to resolve our differences/challenges. Likewise, crackdown on citizens will not help us to resolve our challenges/differences… I appeal to our leaders from the business community, churches, civil society, political parties, GOZ, academics, labour, etc to rise to the challenge and provide leadership towards the establishment of an inclusive dialogue aimed at providing permanent solutions to our differences/challenges.”

Despite Mugano’s appeal, Charamba dismissed the notion of dialogue with Chamisa, stating that the opportunity for such talks had already passed. He accused Mugano and human rights lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu of misleading Chamisa, resulting in Chamisa’s political isolation. Charamba stated:

“Professor, here is my honest view from inside: Nguva yataida nhaurirano yakapfuura. That’s the truth. Those keen on talks took up the chance and are communicating with the State. Those who chose to stay out of dialogue because of cheap advice from you naAdvocate Fulcrum, will remain outside the circuit of dialogue. What you are harvesting are the disutilities of your amateurish political exuberance in the run-up to elections. You fortified Chamisa on the wrong; today he is in the wilderness you created, and you want to sound constructive, reasonable and level-headed. You are part of the cabal of pseudo-intellectuals who misled the young man. Today you seek to salve your conscience by abortively appearing to re-negotiate for his Second Coming. IT CAN’T!”

Since January, Chamisa has been politically adrift after announcing his departure from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a party he helped establish in 2022. He cited infiltration by ZANU PF as his reason for leaving.

Nelson Chamisa remains a significant figure in Zimbabwean politics. His potential to galvanize opposition forces and challenge the ruling party is recognized, despite current setbacks. The ongoing discourse around dialogue and political reconciliation highlights the complexities of Zimbabwe’s political landscape and the enduring relevance of Chamisa’s leadership in shaping the country’s future.

