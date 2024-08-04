Government Creating False Charges To Arrest Opposition Leaders Ahead of SADC Summit

In a blatant display of political persecution, Jacob Ngarivhume, a prominent opposition figure in Zimbabwe, was taken to court today after being illegally arrested yesterday. The charges leveled against him are a clear attempt by the state to silence dissent and suppress any potential protests during the upcoming SADC Summit.

The state claims that Ngarivhume was part of a meeting with Jameson Timba on June 16th and that he also stoned a police car on the same day. However, the defense team has strongly refuted these allegations, arguing that the arrest was unlawful as Ngarivhume was not summoned prior to his detention. Furthermore, the defense counsel highlighted the lack of any credible evidence or witness testimony to support the state’s claims.

This is a clear case of persecution against opposition leaders who the state believes may call for protests during the SADC Summitl. The arrest was carried out without following due process, and there is no substantive evidence to back up the charges against J Ngarivhume.

The magistrate has adjourned the case until August 7th, without specifying whether Ngarivhume will be held in custody or released on bail. The defense team argued that the arrest is null and void and that Ngarivhume should be released immediately, as he was essentially abducted.

In a surprising twist, the defense provided evidence that on the day in question, J Ngarivhume had attended a church service at the UFIC Basilica in Chitungwiza and later spent the day with his family, celebrating Father’s Day. This directly contradicts the state’s allegations and further highlights the political nature of the charges.

This blatant persecution of an opposition leader ahead of a major regional summit raises serious concerns about the state’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law in Zimbabwe. The international community and human rights organizations are urged to closely monitor this case and condemn any attempts to stifle dissent and peaceful opposition.

