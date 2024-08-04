Zim Long Distance Runner Off To Paris For Olympics

Isaac Mpofu, Zimbabwe’s sole representative in the long-distance running category, has departed for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where he is set to compete next week.

Under the guidance of coach Benson Chauke, Mpofu has undergone intensive training in preparation for this prestigious event.

As the only local athlete to qualify for the Olympics, Mpofu bears the nation’s expectations.

“Everyone dreams of winning a medal, and I believe I will deliver good results. My goal is to reach the top 10, and if things go well, I’m aiming to win a medal,” he said.

Mpofu’s impressive achievements, including a bronze medal at the 2023 African Games in Ghana and participation in the World Athletics Championships in 2019 and 2022, have laid the foundation for a promising performance in Paris.

At 35, Mpofu made history by being the first Zimbabwean to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, achieving this milestone with a 12th-place finish at the 2022 Valencia Marathon.

He is now set to compete against the world’s best athletes, with his event scheduled for August 10th, as he aims to bring glory to his country.

