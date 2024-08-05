Auxillia Mnangagwa Namedroppers Denied Bail

Spread the love

Gerald Saidi (39) who is a lawyer, Lovejoy Mujali (35), Nigel Chimbwanda (39), Nathan Gowoko (33), and Timothy Gowo (37) appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of fraud.

Count 1

Allegations are that in 2022 the accused persons connived to defraud the complainant, Andrew Sean Baker who is a property developer. Pursuant to their plan, they offered him a vacant stand in Kuwadzana for USD1 700 000. Some time between May and October 2022 the complainant paid for the stand in full through the first accused person’s law firm. He also paid USD51 000 in Capital Gains Tax and about USD65 000 for transfer fees. The accused persons gave him fake receipts and documents from the relevant government and council offices. In 2024 the complainant proceeded to Kuwadzana with the intention of fencing the stand. He was stopped from making any developments by the residents who claimed that the land belonged to them. The total value defrauded was USD1 816 000 and nothing was recovered.

Count 2

Further allegations are that the accused persons misrepresented that there was another piece of land in Marlborough which was going for USD2 000 000. The complainant paid the amount in full some time between January and June 2023. He also paid USD100 000 in Capital Gains Tax and USD78 800 as transfer fees. On the 22nd of July 2024 a criminal trespass report was filed against the complainant for trespassing on the Marlborough land. The total value defrauded was USD2 178 000 and nothing was recovered.

Count 3

The accused persons also manipulated the complainant into purchasing a Toyota Land Cruiser which was purported to be a donation to a charity organization. The Toyota Land Cruiser was recovered from a car sale where it was up for sale. The total value defrauded was USD100 000 and all was recovered.

The accused persons were denied bail and will appear in court on the 27th of August 2024.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...