Foreigner Arrested for Possession Of Bedroom Toy

In a controversial move highlighting Zimbabwe’s stringent censorship laws, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Masvingo arrested two foreign tourists yesterday. The charges stem from the possession of a sex toy and complaints about water shortages and power outages, actions deemed “indecent” and harmful to public morals under the country’s “censorship and entertainments control” law.

Lucas Slavik from the Czech Republic faces charges of spreading falsehoods, while Tom Ssekamwa from Uganda is accused of possessing pornographic material after a sex toy was found in his bag. Both were brought before the Masvingo Magistrates Court today, which was notably packed with senior police officers and CIO operatives.

Despite defense lawyer Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambwakwe Law Chambers arguing that the law on falsehoods had been repealed years ago, Magistrate Madzingo remanded the two men in prison until Monday. The State, represented by Makoni, contends that Slavik’s actions disrupted public order.

The Mirror reports that the Czech Republic Embassy is making urgent efforts to secure Slavik’s release. Police have confiscated the tourists’ laptops, cameras, passports, cash, and bags.

The incident began when Slavik, staying at Back Packers Lodge in Masvingo, was disturbed by noise from mourners outside. Upon investigating and recording the scene, he commented on the lack of water and electricity, and the rising prices in Zimbabwe. This video led to his arrest for allegedly spreading falsehoods. Ironically, during the court proceedings, the power outage in the courtroom drew laughter when Mabvure queried if stating the court had no electricity constituted a falsehood.

Following Slavik’s arrest, police discovered a sex toy in Ssekamwa’s bag at the lodge, leading to his arrest under laws that classify such items as “indecent” and “obscene.”

This case underscores the harsh realities of Zimbabwe’s censorship laws, where owning a sex toy can result in imprisonment, reflecting the stringent measures imposed to maintain public morals.- Agencies

