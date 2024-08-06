Journalist Forced to Leave Zanu PF Meeting in Chinhoyi

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Studio 7 news correspondent Nunurai Jena was ejected from a Mashonaland West Zanu PF inter-district meeting in Chinhoyi, sparking concerns over press freedom and the treatment of journalists in Zimbabwe

Jena was approached during the meeting by a member of the Zanu PF political commissariat, who informed him that his presence was not permitted.

The official cited Jena’s affiliation with Studio 7 as the reason for the expulsion. Notably, other private media representatives were allowed to remain, raising questions about selective enforcement of media access.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from media rights organizations. MISA Zimbabwe, a prominent media watchdog, issued a statement condemning the actions taken against Jena. “Such harassment and intimidation of journalists are unacceptable and threaten the constitutional right to freedom of expression and media freedom,” the statement read.

MISA Zimbabwe emphasized the importance of allowing journalists to perform their duties without fear of reprisal and called on all stakeholders to respect the rights enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

The exclusion of Jena highlights ongoing challenges faced by journalists in Zimbabwe, where media practitioners often encounter barriers and hostility.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...