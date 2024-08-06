Juventus Offload Eight Players

Juventus have transfer listed eight first team players as new head coach Thiago Motta is overseeing a massive clear-out of his squad.

The Turin-based giants have failed to win the Serie A title during the last four seasons and are hoping to turn things around under Motta’s management.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the eight transfer listed include Federico Chiesa, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Weston McKennie, Mattia De Sciglio, Arthur Melo, Filip Kostic, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Daniele Rugani.

Motta said during a press conference after a 2-2 pre-season friendly against Brest: “They are out of the project and they have to find new club. We are convinced this is the best decision possible.

“At this moment the club is looking for solutions elsewhere, they must find them as soon as possible for everyone’s sake.”

On the other hand, Juve have signed Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, Khephren Thuram from Lille and Juan Cabal from Verona.

They are also reportedly in the race for former Manchester United target Jean-Clair Todibo

