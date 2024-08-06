Mnangagwa Threatens To Beat Up Citizens

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened citizens against staging protests during the forthcoming SADC Summit slated for 17 August in Harare saying he will deal with anyone who want to cause unrest in the country.

Speaking after commissioning the Holy Cross dam in the Midlands province last week, Mnangagwa labelled opposition activists as “tumhesvamukono” mischief makers.

“We have been honoured by SADC to host all the 16 countries. We want peace, let’s show our visitors that we are peaceful. I have no doubt that we will provide our visitors with hospitality. We want peace so that we leave a legacy of peace. We have mischief makers who want to cause unrest in the country. Imi tumhesvamukono, ndichakusvasvangai zvekuti heki (You mischief-makers, I will deal with you decisively),” said Mnangagwa.

Prior to this threat, state security agents have been on a rampage arresting and detaining pro-opposition activists including Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi, Robson Chere and many others on trumped up charges.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...