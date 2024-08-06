Stanbic Bankrolls Jacaranda Music Festival

STANBIC BANK JACARANDA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024 EDITION LAUNCHED

Harare, 06 August 2024 – Stanbic Bank will once again bankroll the country’s premier annual musical event, Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival which kicks off in October this year.

The Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival was launched at a glitzy event attended by the who’s who of the arts and entertainment industry in the capital yesterday.

Leading financial services institution, Stanbic Bank is once again the headline sponsor of the annual celebration of music and culture pencilled in for 4-6 October 2024 at the Thorn Park Polo grounds.

Stanbic Bank Head of Business and Commercial Banking, Patson Mahatchi, said the institution was proud to play a pivotal role in supporting artists in their quest to enrich the Zimbabwean culture and heritage.

Mahatchi noted that the festival has grown to become one of the premier music events in the region, attracting thousands of attendees from around the country and beyond. Last year’s event attracted about 13 000 attendees, with tickets sold out.

“At Stanbic, we firmly believe that Zimbabwe is our home we drive her growth and at Group level we say, Africa is our home, and we drive her growth. Our commitment to this continent and our nation is unwavering. We are proud sponsors of the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival as we recognize the vital role of artists in enriching our culture and heritage,” said Mahatchi.

He said local events such as the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival not only serve as a form of entertainment but also play a crucial role in boosting tourism and showcasing Zimbabwe’s vibrant culture to the world.

Mahatchi said by supporting the festival, Stanbic Bank is also contributing to the country’s efforts towards employment creation as well as creating opportunities for the many individuals who will play a part in the whole value chain of the event.

“Our efforts extend beyond entertainment. We are driving economic and cultural development in Zimbabwe. The regional and international performances featured in this festival resonate with our inclusivity mantra, celebrating the diversity and unity of our continent,” said Mahatchi.

He noted that last year the Standard Bank Group subsidiary took a significant step to empower local musicians through workshops designed to build their capacities.

Mahatchi said this initiative continues again with a two-day workshop as part of the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival.

“This workshop aims to conscientize musicians and other creative artists on how to achieve financial returns and benefits from their clients. At Stanbic Bank, we put innovation at the forefront and are always looking for solutions to specific industry challenges,” said Mahatchi.

By supporting initiatives such as the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival, Mahatchi said, the institution is fostering a thriving arts community, promoting economic growth, and reinforcing its commitment to the development of Zimbabwe.

Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival organiser and Director of Ngoma neHosho, Walter Wanyanya applauded Stanbic Bank for recognising the importance of arts and culture in any country’s economic and social development.

Wanyanya said it was pleasing to note that Stanbic Bank was living up to its promise of making Zimbabwe and Africa its home by hosting the 2-day music business conference, a prelude to the main festival.

“We commend Stanbic Bank for providing a platform for industry professionals, artists and aspiring musicians to engage in panels, workshops and networking opportunities through the 2-day music business conference,” said Wanyanya.

Established in 2017, the festival has grown to become one of the premier music events in the region, featuring a diverse line up of musical performances as well as a food village with bespoke food vendors.

Wanyanya said the Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival has a rich history of showcasing some of the best musical talent from across the region and beyond.

“The 2024 edition promises to continue this tradition, with a diverse line-up of performers representing a wide range of genres and a spotlight on some of Zimbabwe’s finest performers,” said Wanyanya.

Ends///

