Stop Brutality Now, Magaya Tells Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Prominent Zimbabwean cleric Bishop Ancelimo Magaya has called on Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa to halt the widespread persecution of those perceived as government opponents.

On Sunday, Bishop Magaya stated:

“The arrest of Namatai Kwekweza, Vusumuzi Moyo, Samuel Gwenzi, and Robson Chete on July 29, followed by their torture, represents acts of extreme brutality and callousness that must be condemned by all.

When the state becomes so paranoid and rogue that it fails to protect its citizens and guarantee their God-given rights, it reaches a critical juncture. Just as Belshazzar, King of Babylon, arrogantly assumed a ‘god complex’ and defiled sacred vessels, leading to the prophetic warning of his kingdom’s end (Daniel 5:1-6), today’s actions should serve as a defining moment. The imprisoned individuals, including those at Avondale 78, embody the image of God, which must not be violated for any reason.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...