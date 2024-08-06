Zama Zama Ring Leader Shot Dead By Police

Ekurhuleni, August 5, 2024 — A dramatic police shootout in the Marathon informal settlement, Primrose, ended with the death of a notorious zama zama kingpin on Friday. The incident unfolded after local law enforcement, acting on an intelligence tip-off, identified a man in possession of firearms within the area.

According to police reports, the suspect opened fire upon noticing the approaching officers. This led to a fierce gunfight, during which the police successfully neutralized the threat, resulting in the suspect’s death. In the aftermath, authorities recovered a significant cache of ammunition and a rifle at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as a leading figure in the illegal mining community, commonly known as zama zama operations. This shootout marks a significant blow to criminal activities in the region. Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of his operations and any potential connections to larger criminal networks.

