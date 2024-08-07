4 Percent Passrate For June Examinations

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the release of the June 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level exam results.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, ZIMSEC Board Chair Professor Paul Mapfumo highlighted a notable improvement in the Ordinary Level results, with a pass rate of 4.44%.

This marks a significant increase from the 0.46% pass rate recorded in June of the previous year.

However, the Advanced Level results showed a significant decline, with the pass rate dropping to 31.67%, compared to 75.89% in June 2023, reflecting a 44.22% decrease.

Candidates can begin accessing their results online starting at midday via the ZIMSEC website, www.zimsec.co.zw. School heads can collect the results from ZIMSEC regional offices starting Wednesday.

