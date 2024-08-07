Arrested Over Death Certificate Fraud

A Chiredzi man has been arrested for allegedly going behind his stepmother’s back to apply for his late father’s death certificate. The arrest follows accusations that he intended to exclude his stepmother’s children from inheriting their father’s estate.

The accused, Caspel Svinurai (45), faces charges brought against him by his stepmother, Jestina Gwandongwe. According to Gwandongwe, Svinurai’s actions were part of a calculated plan to ensure her two children were left out of their late father’s inheritance.

The legal proceedings are currently underway, presided over by Magistrate Vimbai Mutukwa. Svinurai, however, denies the allegations, including the claim that he applied for the death certificate. In a surprising twist, he also denied in court that his father, Matthew John Svinurai, was married to Gwandongwe, asserting that his father had informed him Gwandongwe had left to remarry another man.

The controversy began when Gwandongwe was summoned to the registrar’s office in Chiredzi to collect the death certificate. Upon review, she discovered the document listed her late husband’s marital status as “widower,” raising her suspicions and prompting her to file a police report.

Prosecutor Ellina Fatini detailed the State’s case, stating that on October 17, 2023, Svinurai visited the Registrar’s offices and applied for the death certificate, allegedly providing false information by claiming his father was not married and that his wife had passed away.

The case has sparked significant interest and concern within the community, as it touches on sensitive issues of family inheritance and legal integrity. The court will continue to hear testimonies and review evidence as the matter unfolds.

Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the ongoing investigation, but the case underscores the complexities and potential conflicts that can arise in family estates and the legal ramifications of misrepresentation.- Agencies

