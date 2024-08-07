Chamisa Calls For International Solidarity Amid State Onslaught Against Pro-Democracy Activists

By A Correspondent| Nelson Chamisa, former leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), recently expressed deep concern over the country’s deteriorating state, emphasizing the plight of political prisoners and calling for international solidarity.

Chamisa highlighted the plight of 78 political prisoners, including a one-year-old child, who have been detained for 45 days. These individuals, representing a broad spectrum of Zimbabwean society, were reportedly arrested on June 16, 2024, while celebrating Africa Youth Day. Their only “crime,” according to Chamisa, was exercising their constitutional right to freedom of association and expressing their political views.

Among the detained are prominent figures such as Namatai Kwekeza, a human rights defender; Samuel Gwenzi, a civil society member; Robson Chere, a trade unionist; and activists Promise Munkuli and Vusimuzi Moyo. The families of these detainees, along with many others, have been left in anguish, deprived of their loved ones who are advocating for a better Zimbabwe.

Particularly concerning is the case of Robson Chere, whose family and friends fear for his health following injuries sustained during his arrest. Chamisa emphasized that Chere’s advocacy was solely focused on improving the conditions for workers in Zimbabwe.

Bruce Moyo, a young councillor from Bulawayo, has also been detained, highlighting the broader crackdown on young people and activists. Chamisa lamented that in today’s Zimbabwe, being a conscious, active citizen—especially a young one—has become tantamount to a crime.

The former CCC leader’s post is a clarion call for unity and resistance against what he describes as an “assault and onslaught on the citizens.” Chamisa urges fellow citizens and progressive voices across the globe, including regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community (SADC), to condemn these violations of fundamental human rights.

