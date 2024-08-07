Chamisa Stops Mnangagwa

By Political Reporter- Opposition giant Nelson Chamisa has called for an end to the ongoing persecution of human rights activists by the Emmerson Mnangagwa regime.

Chamisa’s plea comes in the wake of the discredited and disputed 2023 General Elections, after which Zimbabweans have experienced significant unrest and lack of peace.

Chamisa highlighted the arrest of 78 political prisoners who were detained for expressing their political views and exercising their freedom of association.

These arrests lend credence to his claims about the country’s deteriorating political climate.

On June 16, 2024, these political prisoners were celebrating Africa Youth Day when they were forcibly taken to prison, where they have remained for 45 days.

Among the detained are Namatai Kwekeza, a human rights defender; Samuel Gwenzi from civil society; Robson Chere, a trade unionist; and Promise Munkuli and Vusimuzi Moyo, who were advocating for a better Zimbabwe, women’s rights, youth empowerment, and workers’ rights.

Robson Chere’s family and friends are particularly worried about his health due to injuries sustained during his arrest.

Chere’s only crime was his advocacy for better conditions for Zimbabwean workers.

Bruce Moyo, a young councillor from Bulawayo, is also detained for exercising his political freedom of association.

Many other individuals, both young and old, have been imprisoned for no crime other than exercising their constitutional rights.

In Zimbabwe, being an active, conscious citizen, especially a young one, has become a punishable offense.

This persecution of citizens for their beliefs and aspirations for better lives is a clarion call for unity across political divides to condemn these violations, violence, and injustices.

Chamisa took to his X account to express his outrage, writing:

“Fellow citizens of @SADC_News and all African countries, this can’t be civilized politics. This is bizarre, abnormal, and must be condemned by all progressives across the world. Zimbabwe must be free and democratic. We, the citizens, and Our #Godisinit will save us.”

