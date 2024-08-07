Dr Mavaza Says Zimbos Must Desist from Demonstrating To Stop ED’s SADC Chairmanship

Spread the love

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | In the face of underground planned demonstrations by the opposition against Zimbabwe during SADC Zimbabweans are urged to snub and denounce such behaviour l. The planned disturbances threaten peace and the values of democratic Zimbabwe.

Dr Masimba Mavaza



Church leaders in Zimbabwe and the region must join hands in strongly strongly condemning the foreign sponsored riots that are meant to stop Zimbabwe from getting the SADC chairmanship.

The President of Zimbabwe has strongly condemned the opposition and their handlers who are clandestinely organising the youth to disturb the forthcoming SADC summit. It is the latest episode in a wave of plans and opposition shenanigans.

Zimbabwe has a “standing army” of specialist police who are ready to deal with rioting and that the justice system would be ramped up to handle those purposed to disturb our peace.



It is ironical that in the UK hundreds of arrests were made after violent disorder rocked cities across the UK over the past week. Zimbabwe has only arrested a handful of the terrorists and UK was among the loudest noise makers condemning Zimbabwe’s efforts to maintain peace.

In the UK Prime-minister Starmer convened an urgent meeting after lawlessness he blamed on “far-right thuggery” that was driven in part by misinformation on social media that whipped up anger over a stabbing rampage at a dance class that killed three girls and wounded 10 people. False rumors spread online that the suspect was a Muslim asylum-seeker led to attacks on immigrants and mosques.



“Whatever the apparent motivation, this is not protest. It is pure violence and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities,” Starmer said. “The full force of the law will be visited on all those who are identified as having taken part in these activities.”

This warning is equally the same with the warning Zimbabweans must heed. It should known that

“To all those contemplating acts of violence before, during, and after the SADC Summit: BE WARNED.*

The full force of the law will be brought down upon you with no hesitation or mercy. Any attempts to disrupt peace and stability during this critical time will be met with unyielding retribution. Zimbabwean citizens and security forces will not tolerate such malicious behaviour, and perpetrators will face severe consequences.”

One patriot Derick Goto reckoned.

The CCC Chamisa faction and Hopewell Chingono are shamelessly inciting nationwide violence in a desperate attempt to create chaos. Amos Chibaya, Gift Ostallos Siziba, Rangarirai Mutingwende, and Farai Chinobva are leading this reprehensible mission, instructing two representatives per constituency to recruit ten protesters each. These troublemakers will be bussed to Harare to spearhead the violent protests from 14 to 17 August 2024. In the meantime they have sent their mouth piece Hopewell Chingono to go to the UK to source funds for these planned riots.

The riots in England exposes the unity between the far right English and Zimbabwe opposition. This is seen in that

the Zimbabwean protests will be marked by: Barricading roads leading into the City Centre

Burning tyres,Staging abductions,Taking and disseminating pictures of arrests, Picketing and stoning hotels and SADC Summit venues,Engaging in random acts of violence and disobedience within the Central Business District (CBD)

The violent protests will be coordinated by the following Provincial leaders: Bulawayo: Pashor Sibanda and Eric Gono

Harare: Darlington Madzonga, Eric Murai, and Agency Gumbo

Manicaland: Munyaradzi Busha, Prosper Mutseyami, and Monica Mukurada. Mash Central: Dyke Makumbe and Godfrey Karembera,Mash East: Leslie Mukurazhizha and Cosmas Kanono, Mash West: Eddie Chivero and John Rolland Horton,Masvingo: Martin Mureri and Daniel Mberikunashe

Mat North: Clifford Hlatshwayo and Prince Dubeko Sibanda

Mat South: Nomathemba Ndlovu and Morgan Ncube

Midlands: John Kuka while Hopewell the Goat Chin’ono source funds in the Uk supported by HARUZIVISHE,,and John Burke.

The Security Services are fully aware of the opposition’s vile and malicious schemes to undermine President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the New Dispensation. This politically motivated sabotage, financed and coordinated by known foreign states, is a blatant attempt to provoke a heavy-handed response from the State. This response would then be exploited to isolate Zimbabwe and sustain the devastating sanctions, with the ultimate aim of toppling the government.

The opposition’s strategy of importing unknown violent protesters from various provinces is a cowardly tactic designed to hinder detection and neutralisation by Security Services. The primary culprits in this conspiracy include CCC Chamisa, the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG), Transform Zimbabwe, and numerous western-funded CSOs.It should be known that those orchestrating and coordinating these vile acts of violent political disobedience will be met with the full wrath of the law. Zimbabwe will host the SADC Summit without incident, and any attempts to disrupt this significant event will be crushed with unyielding force.

Democracy gives one way to achieve political power and relevance and it is the ballot box.

The law is the law and respects no one. It doesn’t care that you think you’re special; it will get you too.

The United Kingdom police are now going door to door to fish out those who took part or encouraged the riots. This will happen in Zimbabwe too. The rioters will have a very long time to face the music.



In the UK fake rumours circulating on social networks after the attack falsely suggested a Muslim migrant was responsible for the stabbing.

The attack, one of the worst assaults against children in the country in decades, has caused public shock in Britain, and has led to far-right and anti-immigrant violent demonstrations in several towns across the UK, which are still ongoing.

So in Zimbabwe the rumours are being sent by the CCC in a bid to remove the democratically elected government. Anti government agitators have mobilized around online misinformation and hateful, anti-Zimbabwe narratives, and urging people to attack police officers with petrol bottles and bricks, and causing maximum damage.



In the UK Over 400 people have been arrested since the riots began. In Zimbabwe we will leave no stone unturned until all perpetrators of violence are accounted for.



Newly-elected Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer has labelled the outbreaks as ‘far-right thuggery’ and has warned social media companies that they must uphold laws that prohibit the incitement of violence online.

Zimbabwe must take a leaf from England and block the social media houses spreading falsehoods.

Zimbabweans who are agitating violence demonstrate a complete disregard of the values which underpin the civil life of our country Zimbabwe.



The actions of the few involved in violence stand in stark contrast to the work achieved by the second republic. To Zimbabweans who will preserve peace we say Thank you for all that you do in the service of the common good.



Those advocating for violence are defiling the flag they wrap themselves in when they make their sponsored noises.



Those blaming ZANU PF for their poverty must know that Social deprivation does not in any way justify this violence. The planned demonstrations as well as violence planned towards the visitors during SADC is a “stain on our national moral conscience and peace.

The planned demonstrations are absolutely disgraceful: a concerted and deliberate attempt to undermine public order and to then an attempt to grab power from a democratically elected government.

The message has to be if you allow yourself to become involved in these matters for whatever reason, then you will face the consequences.

Zimbabwe will be expecting ‘substantive sentencing’ of demonstrators when they are arrested as they surely be arrested.

The government should send a very powerful message to anybody involved, either directly or online, that you are likely to be dealt with and nobody, but nobody should be involving themselves in this disorder.”



Rioters must feel the full force of law’



We must know that the gov’s first duty is to ensure that our visitors and communities are safe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...