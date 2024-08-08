Former Dudula Leader Takes Zim Govt Head-On

Former Operation Dudula commander Nhlanhla Lux criticized the passport fee hike, calling it counterproductive to the aspirations of South Africans who advocate for legal migration.

In a video circulating online, Lux said; “I am happy that Zimbabweans are marching in South Africa because they are marching against the hike of their passport price.”

“They are saying passports cannot be that expensive, which supports our agenda for everyone to be documented and legal.”

Lux pointed out that while it is relatively easy to cross from Zimbabwe into South Africa, those who respect the law are finding it increasingly difficult to afford the necessary documentation.

He urged South Africans to support the Zimbabwean march. “In a nutshell, I support the march by the Zimbabweans and say march to your embassy. March to the relevant officials to register your issues and if you need South Africans’ support, my hand is up.”

Lux’s remarks follows a petition by Zimbabweans in South Africa against the sudden hike in passport fees.

The Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa recently announced that the cost of a passport would rise from R3,000 to approximately R4,540.

In response, Zimbabweans staged a demonstration on Tuesday at both the Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg and the embassy in Pretoria, demanding the reversal of the fee hike.

The online petition, started on July 30, describes the increased fees as exorbitant and unaffordable. The goal is to collect over two million signatures.

“As the Zimbabwe community living in South Africa, we are feeling the weight of the exorbitant fee our home government is charging for passports. A massive sum of US$250 per passport is being extorted from us,” the petition states. “This fee is far beyond what many Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa can afford, considering the average earnings of our community.”

