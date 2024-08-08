Harare Town Clerk In Hot Soup For Aiding Chivhayo Nemesis’ Corrupt Activities

By A Correspondent| Hosiah Abraham Chisango (54) who is the Harare Town Clerk and Artkins Mandaza (42) who is employed by the City of Harare as a Principal Contracts Administrator who were arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of criminal abuse of duty have been denied bail. They will appear in court on the 22nd of August 2024.

It is the State’s case that the accused persons connived to unlawfully award a street lighting tender to Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, a company in which Moses Mpofu who is in custody is the majority shareholder. Allegations are that in so doing the accused persons disregarded an earlier decision to disqualify Juluka Enndo Joint Venture for having failed to meet the bid requirements. The accused persons awarded the tender to a company whose owners also own Synlak (Pvt) Ltd, a company which failed to deliver in a biogas digester tender awarded in 2019. This was contrary to the standard bidding document condition which provides that bidders with bad records from previous City of Harare tenders were not eligible.

Acting in connivance with the evaluation committee, the second accused person drafted the contract between the City of Harare being represented by the first accused and the company, represented by Moses Mpofu not withstanding the fact that they had used a wrong procurement method and without seeking exemption from the Procurement Regulatory Authority. The first accused person then wrote to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works seeking an advance payment of the contract value of USD9 244 328.71 but the payment was not processed.

