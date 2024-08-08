Masvingo City Hosts German Delegation as Partnership Strengthens

By A Correspondent

Masvingo City’s Mayor, His Worship Councillor Aleck Tabe, led a significant tour on Wednesday with a delegation from Germany, marking a notable step in the growing partnership between the Hand in Hand Kernen-Masvingo-Gesellschaft EV Association and the city.

The tour began at the Civic Centre, where the delegation received an overview of Masvingo’s key institutions.

The group then visited various sites, including Kernen Park, Masvingo Urban Vocational Training Centre, North West Clinic, Runyararo Clinic, and Mucheke Old People’s Home.

Accompanying Mayor Tabe were Deputy Mayor Councillor Daniel Mberikunashe, Councillors Esnath Zishiri, Alaica Time, Wilstaff Sitemere, Bernard Muchokwa, Benson Hwata, Richard Musekiwa, Maxwell Maduna, and Tafara Masimba. The visit underscored the growing collaboration between Masvingo and its German counterparts.

During the tour, the German delegation generously donated 1,000 USD to Mucheke Old People’s Home. This contribution highlights the tangible impact of the partnership, with several future projects planned as the association continues to develop.

Mayor Tabe expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “This partnership is yielding results, and we are looking forward to even better outcomes. We are proud of the Hand in Hand Kernen-Masvingo-Gesellschaft EV Association partnership and envision making Masvingo a world-class city through this collaboration.”

Mayor Aleck Tabe with a strong delegation from Germany

