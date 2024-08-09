It Never Rains For Magaya, As Yadah Stars Is Hit With A FIFA Transfer Ban

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Yadah Stars has been hit with a transfer ban by FIFA after failing to settle an $82,000 debt owed to three Brazilian players.

The club was found to have breached its contract by prematurely terminating the players’ agreements, leading to a complaint with the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe.

This case was subsequently taken up by the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber, which ruled in favor of the players. FIFA ordered Yadah Stars to pay the owed amount by July 27, but the club’s failure to comply has now resulted in the ban.

The ban prohibits Yadah from registering any new players, both internationally and domestically, until the outstanding debt is paid. FIFA has also instructed the Zimbabwe Football Association to enforce this ban within the country.

As long as the ban remains in place, Yadah’s ability to sign new players for the 2025 Premier Soccer League season is in serious jeopardy. Attempts to get a comment from Yadah Stars have so far been unsuccessful.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...