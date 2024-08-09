Lawyers Challenge State Delays in Bail Hearing for Civic Leaders Facing Disorderly Conduct Charges

By Jane Mlambo| Lawyers representing civic society leaders accused of disorderly conduct expressed frustration over delays by the State during a bail hearing before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo. The leaders, Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi, and Robson Chere, were remanded in custody until August 16, when the court is expected to rule on their bail applications.

Defense attorneys Jeremiah Bamu, Tinashe Chinopfukutwa, and Charles Kwaramba raised concerns about the State’s handling of the case, arguing that the delays were unjustified. However, State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje defended the proceedings, insisting that all actions were in accordance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

During the hearing, the State called upon arresting officer Pangai Gwati, who testified that the accused did not resist arrest. Gwati alleged that the activists had unlawfully demanded the release of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba and 78 other party members, an action deemed unprocedural.

Gwati further stated that Chere, the secretary-general of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, has a history of offenses dating back to 2016 and is currently facing a murder charge. He argued that Chere is not a suitable candidate for bail, citing a previous arrest in 2019 on a similar charge.

Defense lawyer Bamu objected to Gwati’s testimony, arguing that the focus should remain on the current charge and that Chere’s past should not be considered as evidence. Despite the objections, Gwati maintained that releasing the accused would lead to further unrest, as they might collaborate with other activists to commit similar offenses.

In response, Kwaramba argued that other individuals arrested in connection with the same incident had been granted bail, and the same consideration should be extended to his clients. He highlighted that Chere was previously granted bail in a 2016 murder case, emphasizing that disorderly conduct is a less severe offense. Kwaramba accused the State of failing to provide compelling reasons for the continued detention of the accused and urged the court to scrutinize the State’s approach.

The court documents reveal that on June 26, at Harare Magistrates Court, the accused allegedly chanted CCC slogans after Timba and other party members were denied bail. Despite police orders to disperse, the accused reportedly resisted, leading to their arrest.

