Mnangagwa Seizes Parliamentary Duties In Dzivarasekwa

Spread the love

Source :Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

This (Thursday) morning, I had the honour of commissioning the Dzivarasekwa Flats, a housing project under the Enhanced Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management.

Dzivarasekwa Flats creates homes for 48 families. This project arose from the devastating floods in Budiriro 5 B Extension, which swept away homes and forced families to temporarily relocate. Now, thanks to this project, affected families have new homes.

I remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our citizens. This project is a testament to our dedication to rebuilding and supporting communities in times of need.

Zimbabwe #DzivarasekwaFlats

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...