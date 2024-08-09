Mutsvangwa Threatens Opposition Against SADC Summit Protests

By Jane Mlambo| Zanu-PF spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa has threatened the opposition against planned protests during the forthcoming SADC summit saying the party’s readiness to protect Zimbabwe.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Mutsvangwa criticized opposition parties, specifically the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), for lacking internal democracy, which he claimed was the cause of their divisions.

“The President has cautioned those who might try to exploit the presence of international delegates to misrepresent Zimbabwe during the SADC Summit,” Mutsvangwa stated.

“They failed to uphold democratic principles within their own organizations, yet they claim to be experts on democracy. We will defend Zimbabwe’s reputation and the integrity of its leadership,” he added.

Mutsvangwa’s remarks echoed those of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, who recently warned that any foreign-sponsored attempts to incite violence before or during the SADC Summit would be met with appropriate responses from law enforcement.

The opposition has previously used international platforms to stage demonstrations, and recent threats to disrupt the country are seen as a continuation of this trend. However, the Government has reassured the public that the situation is under control.

Minister Kazembe also revealed that the Security Cluster is monitoring secret meetings being held both within and outside Zimbabwe by individuals and groups plotting civil unrest in collaboration with the country’s adversaries. “We are aware of the meetings, the people involved, and their methods, which include hiring taxis to transport demonstrators,” Kazembe disclosed.

