POLICE BRUTALITY: CUT Graduate Tied Him To A Moving Vehicle And Dragged To Death

By A Correspondent| ZimEye| Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe – In a shocking and tragic incident, police officers in Chinhoyi killed a young man, identified as Nigel Samson, in a brutal act of violence. Nigel, who had recently completed his degree at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), was allegedly tied to a moving vehicle and dragged to his death.

Murdered by cops… Nigel Samson

Witnesses say the officers, who are part of the Neighbourhood Watch division, tied Nigel to a Honda Fit mshikashika car after accusing him of drinking alcohol. However, neighbors and bystanders dispute this claim, insisting that Nigel was not in possession of any alcohol at the time.

“He didn’t even have a bottle of any alcohol at the time, they just targeted him,” a neighbor told ZimEye, expressing outrage at the senseless violence.

Disturbing pictures in ZimEye’s possession show Nigel’s bloodied body just after the attack, revealing the excruciating pain he suffered leading up to his death.

Following this tragic event, the Office of the Member of Parliament for Chinhoyi Constituency, Honourable Engineer Leslie Mhangwa, released a statement expressing deep sorrow over the incident.

“The Office of the Member of Parliament for Chinhoyi Constituency, Honourable Engineer Leslie Mhangwa, wishes to extend its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late Nigel Samson, who tragically lost his life in a devastating incident involving the Neighbourhood Watch police at Church YeRound area.

Our hearts go out to those affected by this senseless loss, and we share in their grief. As we mourn the passing of Nigel, we find solace in the words of Scripture: ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted’ (Matthew 5:4).

May this poignant reminder bring hope and comfort to the bereaved family and friends, even in the midst of unimaginable pain. We stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time.”

The officers involved in this incident have not yet been detained or charged, sparking widespread anger and calls for justice from the local community. The circumstances surrounding this brutal act are still under investigation, with many demanding accountability for the loss of a young life with so much potential.

