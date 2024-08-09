UANC Calls Mnangagwa to Order

The opposition United African National Congress (UANC) has criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration for allegedly harassing political and human rights activists ahead of the upcoming SADC summit.

In a strongly worded press statement, UANC Secretary-General Aliphios Mapuranga condemned the Zanu-PF-led government. “As UANC, we have noted with grave concern the events unfolding in the country ahead of the SADC summit.

“Opposition political and civic organizations’ activists are being abducted and tortured under the guise of maintaining peace and stability in the country. We pride ourselves on being a peaceful nation that respects constitutionalism, yet there is an apparent disregard for the rule of law by the state,” the UANC stated.

The opposition party further criticized the Zanu-PF government for stifling dissent and suppressing criticism. “It seems the government no longer wants to be criticized. Anyone who holds different views is perceived as an enemy,” the statement added.

The party, founded by Bishop Abel Muzorewa, also suggested that the Zanu-PF government may have rigged last year’s election. “From the look of it, whatever is happening shows that the ruling party did not legitimately win last year’s election. It can’t be this paranoid if it truly has the people’s mandate.”

Furthermore, the UANC called on regional leaders to boycott the summit to pressure President Mnangagwa to uphold human rights and democracy.

The UANC’s concerns come as 78 activists, including opposition figure Jameson Timba, remain in remand prison for allegedly planning to incite violence. Recently, three activists—Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, and Samuel Gwenzi—were forcibly removed from a Victoria Falls-bound plane, held incommunicado, tortured, and subsequently handed over to the police. They now face dubious charges of public disorder.

The UANC party is led by Percy Chigodora who took over the reins after the death of Dr Nesbert Mtengezanwa who was now working in POLAD during his demise.

