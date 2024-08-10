Ageless Luka Modrić Begins 13th Season with Real Madrid

At 39 years young, Luka Modrić is defying the conventions of time and football.

The Croatian midfielder is embarking on his 13th season with CF Real Madrid, a testament to his enduring talent, dedication, and passion for the beautiful game.

Modrić’s journey with Real Madrid began in 2012, and since then, he has become an integral part of the team’s success, winning numerous titles, including four UEFA Champions League trophies, two La Liga championships, and one Copa del Rey. His individual accolades include the 2018 Ballon d’Or, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball, and four UEFA Best Midfielder awards.

What sets Modrić apart is his ability to adapt and evolve. He has seamlessly transitioned from a dynamic, attack-minded midfielder to a more refined, deep-lying playmaker, controlling the tempo of the game with his exceptional vision and passing range.

Modrić’s longevity and consistency can be attributed to his tireless work ethic, commitment to fitness, and a deep understanding of the game.

He remains a vital cog in Real Madrid’s machinery, and his experience and leadership will be invaluable as the team navigates the challenges of the upcoming season.

As Modrić begins his 13th season with Real Madrid, fans and pundits alike eagerly anticipate another masterclass from the ageless maestro. Will he continue to defy the odds and push the boundaries of what is possible for a player in his late 30s?

Only time will tell, but one thing is certain – Luka Modrić remains an inspiration to footballers and fans around the world.

