A Tribute To Legend Of The People’s Struggle

Spread the love

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

In Magwegwe, we gathered to bid a final farewell to Mavis Chigunduru, a trailblazing figure in Zimbabwe’s Democratic Movement, who passed away yesterday after a brief illness.

A devoted ally of the late President Tsvangirai and President Chamisa, Gogo Chigunduru remained resolute in her pursuit of freedom until her last breath.

She will be laid to rest on August 10, 2024, at Mvutshwa Cemetery, leaving behind a legacy of 7 children, 25 grandchildren, and countless memories. A dear friend of the late Gertrude Mthombeni, Gogo Chigunduru was a mentor and pillar to many, generously sharing her experiences and wisdom.

I had the privilege of seeking her guidance when I ran for office in 2023, and it was always an honor to learn from and lean on the shoulders of such giants, who embodied warmth and love.

As the saying goes, ‘Queen mothers don’t die, they multiply into beautiful flowers of love and freedom.’

Rest in power, Gogo!

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...