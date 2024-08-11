Revealed: Namatai Kwekweza Was In South Africa On The Day Police Claim She Protested At The Court

Spread the love

Youthful Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Takudzwa Ngadziore has revealed that one of the activists currently detained on charges of disorderly conduct was not in the country on the day of the alleged crime.

According to a Facebook post by Ngadziore, Namatai Kwekweza was in South Africa from 25 to 28 June yet the state is saying she committed a crime on 27 June..

“She was in South Africa from the 25th to 28th of June. The state is saying she committed a crime here in Zimbabwe on the 27th of June. All evidence to prove it is there, including air tickets. Free Namatai Kwekweza ! #EndImpunity_zw,” said Ngadziore.

Kwekweza was ejected from a plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport while on her way to Victoria Falls.

She was in the company of Samuel Gwenzi, Robson Chere and Vusumuzi Moyo.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...