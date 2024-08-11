Ruth Hwara Was Never In Zimbabwe, She’s Comfortably in Britain | BREAKING

The Ruth Hwara GofundMe Scandal—Unveiling a Shocking Deception

By Investigative Reporter | ZimEye | In a jaw breaking revelation of the “Mai Titi-Makandiwa-cancer-healing magnitude,” an investigation by ZimEye has uncovered that the highly publicized GofundMe campaign for Ruth Hwara—a program that claimed to be raising funds for a life-saving operation in India—was based on a web of lies. The investigation reveals that the real Ruth Hwara, who was portrayed as gravely ill and in urgent need of surgery, has never set foot in Zimbabwe during this period. Instead, she is living comfortably in the United Kingdom, far removed from the dire situation described in the fundraising efforts.

For the past two months, the campaign has successfully raised more than USD 100,000 from sympathetic donors worldwide. The narrative told to the public was heart-wrenching: a young woman from Zimbabwe, suffering from a severe medical condition, desperately needed surgery in India. However, ZimEye’s detailed audit and investigation show that the person depicted in the campaign’s images is not Ruth Hwara, and the real Ruth is actually an England-based woman who orchestrated this elaborate scam alongside her brother, who resides in Baldivis, Perth, Australia.

A Web of Lies Unraveled

The first cracks in this deceptive story appeared when ZimEye began scrutinizing the statements made by the woman claiming to be Ruth Hwara’s mother. On Saturday morning, outside Avenues Clinic in Harare, where she claimed her daughter was hospitalized, this woman made several statements that would later prove contradictory and misleading. She asserted:

Her daughter was not grounded due to financial issues. Ruth could not travel to India for the operation because of a swelling in her stomach that required draining. None of the funds raised had been misappropriated. Of the USD 45,000 (£37,000) raised, USD 20,000 had been withdrawn and was held by her nephew, Felix Machingambi, in a Zimbabwean bank account.

In a recorded interview with ZimEye, Ruth’s mother claimed, “My daughter is not stranded because of money. We are only waiting for her condition to stabilize so she can travel. The money is safe and being handled by trustworthy family members.”

However, as the day progressed, Ruth’s mother changed her story, raising immediate red flags. In a subsequent conversation, she denied that Felix had received any money, contradicting her earlier statements. This inconsistency prompted ZimEye to dig deeper, revealing a tangled web of deceit.

The Truth Comes to Light

On Saturday evening, Felix Machingambi, speaking in a live video discussion with several participants, including the socialite known as ‘King Solomon,’ vehemently denied any significant involvement in the GofundMe campaign. “I had nothing to do with the money,” Felix stated. “My only role was to create and distribute a flyer. I never received a single cent from the GofundMe, and I am not related to Ruth’s mother as she claimed.”

Felix went on to disclose a crucial conversation he had with Ruth’s mother, where she admitted to lying under pressure. “She told me she lied about giving me money because she was forced,” Felix said during the live discussion. “She even fabricated our relationship, claiming I was her sister’s son, which is not true.”

This revelation was supported by a recorded phone call between Felix and Ruth’s mother, in which she struggled to maintain her earlier fabrications. When asked by Felix about the money she supposedly gave him, she responded, “No, it is not true, I told you that some of the money is in the bank.” This contradictory statement only added to the growing doubts about the legitimacy of the entire fundraising campaign.

The Role of Nigel and the Misuse of Funds

Further complicating the situation, ZimEye discovered that Nigel, the man initially described as an “uncle” helping to manage the funds, is actually Ruth’s mother’s boyfriend. Nigel, who is well-known in Harare for his sudden acquisition of wealth and ownership of a successful car sales business, has become a focal point in the investigation.

King Solomon, who also participated in the live video discussion, expressed his concerns about the integrity of the campaign. “This is not adding up,” he said. “Unless there is money elsewhere, the figures don’t make sense. We need a full audit to determine what really happened.”

ZimEye’s investigation has revealed that while more than USD 200,000 was raised through the campaign, there are significant discrepancies in how the funds were handled. For instance, Ruth’s mother initially claimed that USD 70,000 was raised by one individual, King Solomon, and transferred in its entirety to her. However, there is no clear accounting for this money, and Ruth’s mother’s shifting stories only add to the suspicion.

Public Outrage and the Need for Accountability

The public reaction to these revelations has been one of outrage and betrayal. Many donors, who gave generously out of concern for Ruth’s supposed plight, are demanding answers and accountability. The entire situation underscores the potential for exploitation in online fundraising campaigns, where emotional appeals can easily overshadow the need for transparency and verification.

One donor, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed their dismay: “I donated because I believed I was helping to save a life. To find out that this might have all been a scam is heartbreaking. I feel cheated.”

As the investigation continues, ZimEye remains committed to uncovering the full extent of this deception. The Ruth Hwara GofundMe scandal is a stark reminder that, in the digital age, not everything is as it seems. The public is urged to exercise caution and demand accountability in all charitable endeavors.

ZimEye will continue to follow this story closely, ensuring that those responsible for this shocking betrayal of public trust are held to account. The truth must come out, and those who exploited the generosity of kind-hearted people must face the consequences of their actions.

