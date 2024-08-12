A Survivor’s Tale: Remembering the Horrors of Nyadzonia

As Narrated to

Ilyana Sithole and Dr. Masimba Mavaza

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | It has been 48 years since the tragic day of August 9, 1976, when the Nyadzonia refugee camp in Mozambique was brutally attacked by Rhodesian forces, resulting in the deaths of over a thousand innocent civilians. Among the survivors of this horrific event is Honourable Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, who was known by her war name, “Chido Chimurenga.”

Monica Mutsvangwa…

Now 63 years old, Mutsvangwa vividly recalls the events of that day, her voice carrying a mix of sorrow and resilience as she recounts the harrowing experience.

“Nyathi akaurayisa macomrade, nguva dzese tiri munhamo, tinongoshupika, tichingochema, tichingomuchera, shamwari rega kudaro,” she sings, her eyes reflecting the deep pain of that fateful day.

Nyadzonia had become a refuge for Zimbabweans (then known as Rhodesians) fleeing the war. On that day, the camp housed a diverse population—children, nursing mothers, women, and the elderly—all seeking safety from the war-torn zones.

Mutsvangwa, then a young woman, had left Form 3 at Mutambara High School with her friends Winnet Mupita, Sophia Munakandafa, and the late Veronica Chigumira to join the liberation struggle. She recalls arriving at Nyadzonia, a camp where Zimbabwean refugees were housed. The conditions at the camp were appalling. Food was scarce, and during the first few days, they went without eating.

Competition for food, water, shelter, and other basic necessities was fierce. Violence, though already rampant, took on even more abhorrent forms in these camps. Upon her arrival, Mutsvangwa had two dresses, both of which were taken by other comrades who had no clothes. As she searches her memory, she recalls being served sadza with soy milk, which at times resembled nothing more than colored water. They had to be strong and eat, or they would starve to death. Despite thoughts of returning home, the desire for freedom compelled them to persevere.

As mentioned earlier, this camp was a haven for people forcibly displaced or fleeing from their homes due to war, conflict, or the fear of persecution. These individuals sought safety in other countries. At Nyadzonia, there were over five thousand people. It was estimated that by the end of 1978, there were over two million refugees worldwide, all from Zimbabwe. While refugees seek safety and protection in other countries, it can be a long, difficult, and dangerous journey before they find a permanent place to call home. They were united by the shared goal of training to become freedom fighters.

The journey to Mozambique was challenging. They did not know where Mozambique was, only that it lay to the east, so they traveled eastward, terrified of being captured or killed by Rhodesian forces. Along the way, many were captured, tortured, or killed. Some ended up living in refugee camps, temporary settlements providing basic necessities to those awaiting training. Despite having escaped their home country, refugees in these camps faced significant risks.

Life in a Refugee Camp

Living in a refugee camp was a step toward finding a new place to live and achieving freedom, but it also came with its own challenges. One major problem at Nyadzonia was overcrowding. The camp housed thousands of people in close quarters, making it easier for diseases to spread and creating a hazardous situation in case of an emergency. Overcrowding also contributed to many other issues refugees faced when Nyadzonia was attacked. Supplies and appropriate facilities were insufficient. They had to cut grass to build their own camp houses, with grass beds and sometimes only one blanket. Some slept without blankets, and mosquitoes feasted on them. Zvaive zvakaoma.

Sanitation and hygiene were enforced but difficult to maintain. Nyadzonia also suffered from sanitation and hygiene issues due to a lack of clean water and cleaning supplies. This allowed illnesses and diseases to spread easily through the entire population. People were unable to properly clean themselves, wash cooking supplies, or sanitize areas effectively. This was especially serious for girls.

One of the primary issues in refugee camps was the lack of clean water. Without clean water for proper sanitation, refugees were at risk of dehydration and illnesses from consuming contaminated water. They had to rely on river water.

Food safety was also a concern. The nature of refugee camps did not lend itself to proper cooking and food storage. Without reliable power sources to keep food adequately cooled or warmed, people were forced to risk eating what they had available, leading to foodborne illnesses and other health issues.

Limited medical care was another danger faced by refugees in camps. The harsh living conditions often worsened health problems, leading to death in some cases. Mutsvangwa lost many comrades to illness.

“But as the war would have it planned for us, I remember the horrible events of August 9th,” Mutsvangwa recalls. She remembers sitting on the ground, one of her tennis shoes wedged under the dress she had washed and was drying. She was with her comrades.

“As we sat there, we heard the sound of vehicles approaching the camp. People stood up, rejoicing, thinking they were being taken to training camps in Chimoio, Tete, Tanzania, or China,” Mutsvangwa recounts. “But it was not to be. The vehicles were not there to transport us to training grounds. Instead, Nyathi and the Selous Scouts, disguised as Frelimo soldiers, had come to ambush the unsuspecting refugees.”

Having been at the camp for less than a year, Mutsvangwa saw no need to approach the vehicles. Her turn to go for training had not yet come.

Mutsvangwa remained seated, skeptical of the situation, while her friend Veronica rushed toward the vehicles, only to be met with a hail of bullets as the enemy opened fire on the camp.

“I had never heard the sound of gunshots or bombings before, and I had no idea how to protect myself. We started running in every direction, trying to find somewhere to hide, but the bullets were raining down on us. I saw people in front of me and on the sides being shot and dropping dead. It was a gruesome sight—I even saw a head detach from a body. I have visions of the headless body running, only for the lifeless form to collapse to the ground after a few meters,” Mutsvangwa recounts, her voice trembling with emotion.

The survivors fled to the Nyadzonia River, where Cde. Casablanca arrived to help those who could not swim across to safety. They continued their journey, reaching the Pungwe River, which was larger and more treacherous than Nyadzonia. Some comrades tried to fashion makeshift ropes and planks to help them cross, but the waves were too strong, and many of their own were swept away.

“We walked for a day and a half without food until we finally met up with the people of Zhunda. They gave us oranges, and I remember we shared one orange among 15 of us. That day, I learned the true meaning of love and unity,” Mutsvangwa said.

The group eventually reached Zhunda and later established the Doiroi camp from scratch. A platoon was sent back to the massacre site, where Cde. Pfepferere counted the bodies and buried the dead.

The leaders instructed Cde. Pfepferere to ensure that the dead were honorably interred, if possible, according to the rites of the religion to which the deceased belonged. They were to ensure respect for the graves, group them by units if possible, and maintain and mark them. It was a somber moment.

Since the massacre at Nyadzonia, there have been various accounts of what was done, or not done, with the bodies of the dead. Like us, past societies had cultural traditions or spiritual beliefs about the proper treatment of war dead. Some form of disposal in accordance with societal conventions, such as interment or cremation, was generally an important part of these customs. Respect for the dead, identification of remains, and repatriation of bodies are values we share with past peoples.

Now, as Mutsvangwa reflects on that fateful day, she is grateful to God for sparing her life. She also learned that the man known as Nyathi, who led the attack, was actually Levi Mutasa, a traitor who had sold out innocent souls for his own personal gain.

“The bloodshed at Nyadzonia must not go to waste,” Mutsvangwa says. “We must safeguard the freedom that was won through the sacrifices of so many. We owe it to those who lost their lives to ensure that their deaths were not in vain.”

