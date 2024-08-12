Norton MP Richard Tsvangirai Launches Drought Relief Efforts

By A Correspondent

In response to the devastating effects of the El Niño-induced drought, Norton MP Richard Tsvangirai has initiated a goodwill gesture to support affected families in his constituency.

Through RTF, Tsvangirai has mobilized resources to provide aid to vulnerable households struggling with hunger.

In a statement, the Norton MP expressed concern for those affected and thanked contributors for their support.

“The drought has left many families facing food insecurity, and it’s our responsibility to act.

Our goal in Norton is to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry.

I’m happy with the community’s support and I look forward to continuing our efforts to alleviate the drought’s impact.”

Tsvangirai’s initiative demonstrates his commitment to serving his constituents and addressing the pressing issues affecting his community.

