Trey Nyoni Shines For Liverpool

Spread the love

Warriors prospect Trey Nyoni was on target in Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Sevilla in a club friendly played this afternoon.

The 17-year-old scored a beauty in the 67th minute as he continues his bid to impress new Liverpool manager Arne Slot…hope Michael Nees is watching

Liverpool FC TV

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...