Troublesome Army Commander’s Wife Faces Backlash For Interfering In Nyanga Chieftainship Wrangle

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Chido Sanyatwe, the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and the Zanu-PF legislator for Nyanga North, is facing backlash for introducing Alexio Chinongwa Nyamhute as a traditional leader, despite a recent High Court ruling that invalidated his appointment as Chief Katerere.

Sanyatwe introduced Nyamhute during the official opening of a classroom block at Samanyika Primary School in her constituency, sparking criticism.

Opponents accuse Sanyatwe of trying to influence the chieftainship dispute to extend her control over the Nyanga district.

Nyamhute had been appointed as Chief Katerere in 2023 following the previous chief’s death, but his appointment was contested in court for violating traditional succession practices that involve consultation with spirit mediums.

Despite the court’s ruling against his appointment, Sanyatwe is alleged to have acknowledged Nyamhute as the rightful chief.

In response, Sanyatwe denied these allegations, asserting that she was unaware of the court ruling at the time of the event and did not officially recognize anyone as chief during the ceremony. She stressed that she had no intention of meddling in the chieftainship matters of her constituency.

The High Court, under the leadership of Justice Isaac Muzenda, declared Nyamhute’s appointment unlawful and ordered it to be annulled.

The court highlighted that the traditional role of spirit mediums in the succession process for Chief Katerere had been overlooked and called for a new selection process to be conducted by the Provincial Chiefs’ Assembly, with recommendations to be submitted to the President for a final decision.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...