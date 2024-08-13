Tsvangirai In Goodwill Gesture to Alleviate Drought Effects

By A Correspondent

Norton MP Richard Tsvangirai is collaborating with the local community and various stakeholders to address the impacts of the ongoing drought.

In a statement over the weekend, Tsvangirai said:

“The El Niño-induced drought has left many families facing hunger. Through the RTF, we have mobilized resources to support vulnerable households.

I extend my gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this cause. Our goal in Norton is to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry.”

