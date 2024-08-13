Woman Dies Due to Delayed Medical Attention After Horrific Crash

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

I witnessed a devastating accident on Chinhoyi road, 40km from Harare, and stopped to help.

Despite calling an ambulance, it only arrived at Avondale, and Parirenyatwa Hospital delayed attending to her until we raised a fuss.

Tragically, she lost her life.

This is the consequence of a healthcare system in crisis.

Delayed emergency response times and inadequate medical care can be fatal.

But what’s even more tragic is that speaking out about these issues in Zimbabwe gets you labeled a “regime change agent” or “enemy of the state”.

Citizens can’t demand better without fear of persecution.

This is the reason why we fight! We do it for the benefit of our nation and the future of our children.

Zimbabwe independence

Not yet uhuru!

The fight is on!

