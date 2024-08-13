Zambia Pulls Out As Diplomatic Tension Escalates

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has swiftly organized a squad to face the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) select team on Tuesday at Rufaro Stadium after the Zambia Defence Forces withdrew from the originally scheduled match. This development follows ongoing diplomatic tensions between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

On Monday, ZIFA revealed a 21-man squad composed of players from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League. The team will be managed by technical director Jethro Hunidzarira, who is stepping in for the newly appointed Warriors coach, Michael Nees.

The Zambia Defence Forces were initially set to play against their Zimbabwean counterparts as part of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces celebrations. However, their withdrawal is believed to be connected to escalating diplomatic strain between Harare and Lusaka. In June, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused Zambia of aligning with Western powers by permitting the United States to establish military bases within its borders, a move he argued endangered Zimbabwe’s security and left him feeling isolated.

In response, Zambia filed a complaint with the African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to address the diplomatic dispute. Despite the rising tensions, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information, Jenfan Muswere, had earlier confirmed that the Zambia Defence Forces would be participating in the celebrations, including the football match at Rufaro Stadium.

