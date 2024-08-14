Arrested for Stabbing Sister’s Boyfriend

Masvingo, Zimbabwe – A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Masvingo for allegedly stabbing his sister’s boyfriend during a heated confrontation. The suspect, identified as Mkondisi Mandava, reportedly became violent after his sister’s boyfriend, Felix Sibanda, accused her of being unfaithful and threatened to assault her.

According to a police statement released on the social media platform X, the incident escalated quickly when Sibanda, 42, confronted Mandava’s sister with accusations of infidelity. The situation turned physical when Mandava intervened, attempting to defend his sister. The police reported that Mandava head-butted Sibanda on the forehead during the altercation, which further inflamed the situation.

As tensions escalated, Mandava allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Sibanda multiple times on the thighs. The assault left Sibanda with serious injuries, prompting immediate police involvement. Authorities were quick to apprehend Mandava following the attack.

The police statement highlighted the severity of the incident, noting that the violent outburst was sparked by the ongoing dispute between Sibanda and Mandava’s sister. The situation deteriorated after Sibanda not only accused his girlfriend of having an affair but also threatened to harm her, which seemingly provoked Mandava’s aggressive response.

Sibanda was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed, but authorities have confirmed that he is in stable condition. Mandava is currently in police custody and is expected to face charges related to the assault.

The police have urged the public to resolve domestic disputes through dialogue and to avoid resorting to violence. They emphasized the importance of seeking mediation in conflicts to prevent such incidents from occurring. The case is ongoing, and further details will be provided as the investigation continues.

