Mnangagwa Rewards Sirizani Butau

Spread the love

Sirizani Butau from Mutare saved eight people from a burning bus in an accident that happened 20km outside of Mutare along the Mutare -Harare highway.

A Beta bus collided with a haulage truck and Butau was not in any of them. He sustained multiple burns on his hands and legs saving people, and spending his Christmas in the hospital.

The Head of State has honoured him for what he described as ‘selfless sacrifice.’

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...