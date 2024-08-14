Zivhu Attacks “Useless” Old Leaders

By A Correspondent

Killer Zivhu, a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s Zanu PF party, has ignited a storm of controversy with his recent comments targeting aging leaders within the political sphere.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Zivhu criticized old leaders, labelling them as “disgraceful” and unfit for representing the country on the global stage.

Zivhu’s remarks highlight a growing sentiment that the country’s leadership may need a fresh perspective.

“Leadership matters! Sometimes we need a presentable representative to shine on the international stage, not someone who looks exhausted or like he is dying in a few hours,” Zivhu asserted in his post.

The comments have stirred significant backlash and debate within Zimbabwean politics.

Critics argue that Zivhu’s statements are not only disrespectful but also potentially divisive, exacerbating existing tensions within the ruling party.

Staunch supporters of the ruling party, meanwhile, view his comments as an unwarranted attack on experienced leaders who have navigated the country through numerous challenges.

Zivhu, known for his outspoken and often controversial views, has previously made headlines for his bold statements.

His latest remarks add to the growing discourse about the suitability of long-standing leaders and the potential need for generational change in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how Zivhu’s comments will affect his standing within the party and the broader political climate in Zimbabwe.

