Zivhu Defends Zambian President Hichilema Amidst Criticism

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Killer Zivhu, a notable Zanu PF official, has caused a stir with his latest comments supporting Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

Despite Hichilema’s strained relations with the Zanu PF regime due to his outspoken stance against corruption and election rigging, Zivhu has publicly endorsed the Zambian leader.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Zivhu lauded Hichilema, stating:

“Respect to Zambia’s President! His ‘crime’? Winning as an opposition leader & not supporting revolutionary politics. He’s smart, rich & corruption-free.

Zambians may face a painful phase, but change is coming. #EarnedRespect #Zambia”

This endorsement did not go unnoticed, attracting criticism from various quarters.

In response, Zivhu did not hold back, retorting:

“You are not only stupid but mad.”

Zivhu’s comments highlight the ongoing political tensions and the complexities of regional politics, as well as his defiant support for Hichilema amidst controversy.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...