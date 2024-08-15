Chinese National Fined for Operating Drone Illegally in Zimbabwe

Masvingo, Zimbabwe – August 15, 2024

A Chinese national, Dai Pengfe (55), appeared before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court on charges of unlawfully operating a drone without the necessary permit. The incident, which took place on August 9, 2024, at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita, has drawn significant attention to the legal requirements surrounding drone usage in the country.

According to reports, police officers observed Dai Pengfe operating a drone that had ascended to a height of 15-20 meters above roof level. Upon questioning, Pengfe was unable to produce a valid permit authorizing him to operate the drone, leading to his immediate arrest.



Huge drone- file copy

The court found Dai Pengfe guilty of the charges, sentencing him to a fine of USD 200 or, alternatively, 30 days of imprisonment. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to legal regulations concerning the operation of drones, particularly for foreign nationals.

Local authorities have reiterated the need for all drone operators to ensure they have the necessary permits and licenses to avoid legal repercussions. The incident highlights ongoing efforts by Zimbabwean authorities to regulate drone usage and maintain public safety.

