Elephant Tramples WomanTo Death

Spread the love

Tragic Incident in Hwange Highlights Urgency for Wildlife Conflict Legislation

Hwange, Zimbabwe – A tragic incident has unfolded in Hwange, where a woman named Loveness Ncube was trampled by an elephant while she was collecting charcoal at a local dumpsite. The severity of her injuries required immediate medical attention, but her struggle to secure funds for an ambulance to transport her to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo underscores the harsh realities faced by victims of human-wildlife conflicts.



Elies stomping the ground

Initially, Ncube was taken to St Patrick’s Hospital in Hwange, but due to the critical nature of her condition, she was later transferred to Bulawayo. However, the financial burden of the transfer, including the ambulance fees, has posed a significant challenge for her and her family. This situation has sparked outrage and concern among the local community, who are calling for more comprehensive measures to address the increasing conflicts between humans and wildlife.

Hwange residents, alongside environmental advocates, have renewed their calls for the urgent finalisation of the Parks and Wildlife Bill, which is currently under consideration. The bill is seen as a critical step in mitigating the dangers posed by wildlife in human-inhabited areas and providing necessary support to victims of such conflicts.

Green Shango Environment Trust director, Mr. Daniel Sithole, voiced his frustration on social media, highlighting the inequities in the current system. “A sad event occurred in Hwange when an elephant trampled Loveness Ncube. This emphasises how urgently the bill needs to be amended in order to assist those who have been harmed by conflicts between people and wildlife. For her transfer to Bulawayo, she is having difficulty raising the ambulance fees. The fact that wild animals have an ambulance but human victims do not have one is shocking. These conflicts will only grow more frequent as climate change becomes more severe,” Sithole posted on his X handle.

Sithole’s comments reflect a broader concern that as climate change exacerbates the scarcity of resources, human-wildlife conflicts will likely increase, making it imperative for legislation to provide adequate protection and support for affected individuals. The current situation, where wildlife receives prompt care while human victims struggle to access basic medical services, is seen as untenable and unjust.

This incident has galvanized local and national conversations around the need for a balanced approach that ensures the safety and well-being of both humans and wildlife. As the Parks and Wildlife Bill continues to be debated, many hope that the lessons from Ncube’s tragic encounter will lead to meaningful reforms that prevent future tragedies and provide adequate support for those who fall victim to such conflicts.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...